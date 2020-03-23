La Crosse County limiting access to county facilities indefinitely, courts limiting appearances

La Crosse County Circuit Court will be limiting court appearances to intake court as much as possible during the next two weeks and La Crosse County will suspend walk-in services until further notice as of Monday, according to county officials.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez said Monday that the La Crosse County courts will be down to the bare bones starting Tuesday while judges and other officials figure out how to adjust to the Wisconsin Supreme Court Order that came out Sunday pushing back jury trials and other business to after May 22.

“These are extraordinary times, so we’re going to do what we’ve got to do,” Gonzalez said.

La Crosse County had already pushed back much of its operations to after May 1 to limit the number of people gathered to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, the Supreme Court’s order calls on judges, court commissioners and clerks of court to use email, teleconferencing and video conferencing instead of in-person court appearances through at least April 30.

The order allows certain exceptions to permit in-person proceedings if remote technology is not available or is inadequate.