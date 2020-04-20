La Crosse County marks 10 days in a row with no new COVID-19 cases

La Crosse County reported no new COVID-19 cases for the 10th day in a row.
There have been 26 confirmed cases of by La Crosse County residents, and health officials say 23 of those are classified as recovered. The only person hospitalized with COVID-19 is recovering at home, and there are no COVID-19 deaths in the county.
"Please remember, though, that case counts are only part of the story, and we do expect cases to increase," said Jen Rombalski, the La Crosse County Health Department Director.
In line with state efforts Monday, the county also announced it would be expanding testing. Gov. Tony Evers set a goal Monday to process about 85,000 tests a week across the state.
"We are going to need to increase testing, but we are going to need to do it in a careful way," Rombalski said.
So far, 1.7% of all tests in La Crosse County are positive.
In the state, there are 4,499 positive cases, which is an increase of 153 from Sunday.
Negative test results have increased statewide to 46,603, which means 8.8% of all state tests are positive.
About 1,211 people tested are hospitalized, which is 27% of all cases. Ten more have died across the state due to the virus, bringing the total to 231.
