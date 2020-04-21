La Crosse County marks 11th day of no new COVID-19 cases, shares form for reporting virus-related racism

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse County Health Department continues its streak of no new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19, with Tuesday marking the 11th consecutive day.

The reported case count remains at 26, with all but one patient considered recovered. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, La Crosse County has 1,554 negative tests.

While encouraging data, there is still community spread in the region, the La Crosse County Health Department noted in a Facebook post, and not everyone with symptoms is being tested.

In addition, others may be infected but asymptomatic. Staying home, washing hands, social distancing and wearing a face covering on any excursions is still imperative to flattening the coronavirus curve.

The La Crosse County Health Department in its post also indicated concern about COVID-19 related racism occurring in the community, sharing a link to a hate incident report form and reminding people, "The virus doesn't discriminate and neither should we."