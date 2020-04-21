You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County marks 11th day of no new COVID-19 cases, shares form for reporting virus-related racism
The La Crosse County Health Department continues its streak of no new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19, with Tuesday marking the 11th consecutive day. 

The reported case count remains at 26, with all but one patient considered recovered. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, La Crosse County has 1,554 negative tests.

While encouraging data, there is still community spread in the region, the La Crosse County Health Department noted in a Facebook post, and not everyone with symptoms is being tested.

In addition, others may be infected but asymptomatic. Staying home, washing hands, social distancing and wearing a face covering on any excursions is still imperative to flattening the coronavirus curve.

The La Crosse County Health Department in its post also indicated concern about COVID-19 related racism occurring in the community, sharing a link to a hate incident report form and reminding people, "The virus doesn't discriminate and neither should we."

According to Cia Siab Inc., the organization that receives and will respond to the reports, "The purpose of this reporting form is to give people in the Hmoob community an outlet to report hate incidents in a confidential manner. We also encourage anyone who is non-Hmoob to report any hate incidents that havs occurred to them as well. Examples may include, but are not limited to, the use of degrading language or slurs (spoken or written) and physical harm suffered based on identity or perceived identity."

Those submitting a form may remain anonymous, and a Cia Sia representative will reply as promptly as possible, and address the issue dependent on the information received. Accurate and detailed reports, the organization says, will help with identifying needed trainings or policy development in the community. Hate incident report forms can be completed at www.ciasiabinc.org/hateincidentreport, or call Maggie Xiong, social justice director, at 608-615-7117.

+23 Photos: A look at the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the La Crosse area

