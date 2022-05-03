La Crosse County moves up to medium COVID category, state case rate triples

La Crosse County has moved up to the medium COVID activity category, with state case rates tripling in the last month.

Per the CDC's COVID-19 Community Level chart -- which looks at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases -- five counties, including La Crosse, are now considered medium, and two counties are high. All counties were in low two weeks ago.

The medium level does not require universal masking, per the CDC, but those at high risk for severe illness should talk with their health care provider for recommended precautions. Relaxed masking measures for indoor public spaces, however, are likely partially responsible for increased transmission.

The seven-day average for state cases rose from 392 on April 2 to 1,316 on May 2. As of Monday, La Crosse County had a seven-day average of 38 cases, with the CDC putting the case rate at 216.07 per 100,000 people, and hospital admissions at 4.7 per 100,000.

The School District of La Crosse also reported a rise in infections among students and staff, with 16 cases the week ending April 3 and 24 the week ending May 2. Superintendent Aaron Engel in a release to families reminded guardians to keep children home and have them tested if they are showing symptoms of COVID.

While rising, state and local case rates remain significantly lower than during the peak of omicron in January, when the state had a seven-day averages up to 10,000 and La Crosse County saw a seven-day average of over 300.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

