All county households and businesses are being encouraged to take the Wisconsin Internet Self-Report (WISER) survey to help understand local broadband needs. The survey includes an internet speed test and will help to identify areas where internet is not available, too expensive, underperforming, or too intimidating to access. Participate in the WISER survey online or via phone by calling 608-261-6026. It should take less than five minutes to complete.
Officials have been working on getting Broadband Forward Community certification from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission and creating a county Broadband Committee. A consultant will be hired to analyze local broadband needs and assist with grant applications. About $42 billion in federal funding is available nationwide through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
“We hope to see participation in the WISER survey,” said Sam Bachmeier, County Community Development specialist. “The more information we receive, the better our chances will be of securing funding.”
The confidential survey is expected to close July 14.