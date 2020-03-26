La Crosse County nurse shares her experience after being diagnosed with COVID-19

“We have learned about the mutations of this virus and the fact that this virus is different in SO many ways,” she wrote. “Think of this virus like a SUPER bug. It is stronger than many viruses that we have grown accustomed to.”

On the last day of classes at the Onalaska School District, she coughed a few times — she estimates a total of eight coughs all day — which she attributed at the time to not being diligent about drinking water and not putting enough water in her CPAP machine.

Three days later, the body aches set in.

“I didn’t realize that they were body aches and felt they were more likely stress related and causing my rheumatoid arthritis ‘like’ disease to flare. I assumed that the stress of everything was getting to me, as it typically does, through my body,” she said.

On March 22, Drury began to suffer sinus congestion, including an awful sinus headache that she described as “astounding.” Over-the-counter medications didn’t help, so on Sunday she checked in with her doctor.