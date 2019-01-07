La Crosse County recorded a decline in overdose deaths last year that is reason to be “cautiously optimistic” that efforts to curb drug use are taking hold, an emergency room doctor said Monday.
On the other hand, an uptick in the number of people who took their own lives from 20 in 2017 to 22 last year is a frustrating development for suicide prevention advocates, although they find solace in the fact that the tally still is lower than the record of 26 logged in 2014.
Overdose deaths declined from 29 in 2017 to between 21 and 25 last year, according to the La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s Office’s newly updated figures.
The decrease in OD deaths hopefully is “a trend that will continue because of efforts in the community, but it’s still over 20, people are still dying, and there’s work to be done,” said Dr. Chris Eberlein, an ER doctor at Gundersen Health System who co-chairs the county’s Heroin and Other Illicit Drug Task Force, which redirected its focus to the Alliance to HEAL (Halting the Effects of Addiction Locally), an initiative announced in September.
The numbers gap between 21 and 25 overdose deaths last year is because final toxicology results are pending in four cases, Eberlein said.
Eberlein attributed the OD death drop to two factors:
- Increased availability in Narcan, a life-saving drug that counteracts the effects of overdoses.
- “A lot of work in the recovery community,” Eberlein said, adding, “We knew all along it would take a lot of work, but we hope it’s starting to take effect and we get to zero deaths.”
The county formed the Overdose Death Review Team last year to study overdose cases to determine whether there were missed opportunities to intervene.
The Alliance to HEAL, a three-year, $400,000 project begun in part with a $75,000-a-year grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation, aims to make La Crosse County a national model for erasing addiction to opiates and other drugs and creating a prototype for successful recovery.
Guiding the initiative is the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, a Boston-based organization with a global reputation for research recommendations to improve health care.
The effort, intended to get upstream to attack the crisis at the source as well as deal with it effectively downstream, also received partial funding from Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare and the La Crosse County Health Department.
The effort sprang in part from another collegial local project, the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness.
Another major step in the anti-drug arena last year was the opening of the new Coulee Recovery Center, a 13,000-square-foot facility at 921 Ferry St. in La Crosse that replaced the cramped, inaccessible house where the Coulee Council on Addictions had operated for nearly four decades.
The new center, with much more meeting space than the old building, can accommodate more community and recovery group meetings, as well as host forums and more educational programs.
Before the record number of suicides — 26 in 2014 — the average had been about 16 a year. The figure was 22 for 2015 and 17 for 2016.
Ages of people who took their own lives last year ranged from 20 to 78, with a gender breakdown of 20 men vs. two women, according to the medical examiner’s report. In 2017, 13 men and seven women killed themselves.
The most common method last year was hanging, with 10, followed by gunshots to the head, at eight. In 2017, eight shot themselves in the head, and six hanged themselves. Other methods have included overdoses, jumping from a high spot and a car crash. Six veterans took their own lives last year, compared with two the previous year.
