 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

La Crosse County office helps veterans understand, apply for benefits

  • 0
Kathy Thoen

La Crosse County veterans services coordinator Kathy Thoen talks to a veteran during a recent outreach clinic at the Holmen American Legion.

 Contributed photo

You can catch Kathy Thoen at fairs and festivals, on college campuses, in VFW Halls, public libraries — anywhere she might find a veteran. Thoen works for the La Crosse County Veterans Services Office and she’s passionate about helping veterans and their families.

“My role is to get out into the community to meet veterans and get them connected with our office,” says Thoen, whose title is veterans service coordinator, a relatively new position.

Many of the thousands of veterans who call La Crosse County home may not be aware of the benefits they’re entitled to, or of the county Veterans Services Office. The office is part of La Crosse County and acts as an advocate for veterans, helping them understand and apply for benefits.

“We want to make sure no veteran misses out on benefits they’ve earned, and they know our office is on their side and can help them navigate the process of getting federal and state benefits,” Thoen said.

People are also reading…

The county Veterans Services Office helps veterans file for service-connected disability and VA health care benefits, which are both federal programs. The office also assists with state and county benefits, which can include helping cover rent or paying for car repairs, property tax credits and getting a veteran’s identifier on a driver’s license. Thoen and the team at the Veterans Services Office also can help with education benefits for veterans and their families.

In the past, the office waited for veterans to come to them, but Thoen’s position is a shift to a more proactive approach. The change means she meets veterans who may otherwise not visit the Veterans Services Office.

“Sometimes veterans want to leave their benefits for people they think are more deserving,” Thoen said. “I try to explain that when they’re trying to leave it for others, they’re really just leaving theirs on the table.”

In addition to helping veterans understand and apply for federal and state benefits, the Veterans Service Office can also help connect its clients with other local resources, such as help getting housing or work. Thoen encouraged veterans to call the office and find out about the benefits they may be eligible for now, or in the future.

“It’s worth a phone call and scheduling an appointment to make sure you’re not missing out on anything,” she added. “Remember that we are local, part of La Crosse County, and our only job is to help veterans.”

Learn more about the La Crosse County Veterans Services office at lacrossecounty.org/veterans or by calling 608-785-9719.

For the third year, the River Valley Media Group has featured stories of local service members who have served their country and community.

On Saturday a group of veterans, politicians, locals and descendants of Martin A. Treptow gathered at the American Legion in Bloomer to honor a serviceman who never made it home from World War I. During the ceremony, attendees gave the pledge of allegiance, listened to the story of Treptow, and saw the man honored with a 21-gun salute and the Taps bugle call.

They are stories of service, of courage, of country. Watch the River Valley Media Group's 2022 Stories of Honor; readers nominated this year's heroes.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

French plan electric flying taxi service for Paris Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News