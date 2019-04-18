Some offices in La Crosse will be closed Friday, which is Good Friday, and many businesses will be closed Sunday for Easter.
La Crosse County government offices will be closed Friday. But city, state and federal offices will be open.
The post office will have regular hours, and mail will be delivered Friday and Saturday.
The La Crosse Public Library will be open Friday and Saturday but closed Sunday.
Garbage will be collected on the regular schedule this week, and La Crosse city buses also will operate on their regular schedule.
Valley View Mall will be open Friday and Saturday, but most mall stores will be closed Sunday.
