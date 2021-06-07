La Crosse County officials preparing for possible pause in redistricting, admin in favor

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Given the fact that there is some partisan dissent on this issue I want to be erring on the side of caution," she said. The county Executive Committee will take up the issue of the committee on Wednesday morning.

"We're already unable to meet the statutory guidelines that are in the state," O'Malley told the board. "It's impossible. So legislative action has to happen."

First federal relief money received

O'Malley told the board Monday that the county and other local governments in the area had received the first half of the American Rescue Plan funding earlier that day.

The county, which can receive up to $22.9 million through the federal COVID relief fund, received $11,461,612, he said. The second half of the funding will arrive next June.

County officials will get to decide what to spend the money on, but leadership is still working to clearly understand the guidelines, and no action has yet been taken.

So far, the county said it knows it can be used for COVID mitigation refunds, economic hardship, pay for essential workers and some infrastructure.