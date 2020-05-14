La Crosse County opts not to extend safer-at-home; 4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday

4 more cases in La Crosse County

The La Crosse County Health Department, which reported two new cases of COVID-19 late Thursday morning, confirmed two more by early afternoon, bringing the total to 44.

The new cases are under investigation and are attributed to a male in his 20s with mild symptoms, a female in her 60s with moderate symptoms, a man in his 60s with severe symptoms and a man in his 50s whose symptom level has not yet been reported.

Of the total cases, 32 are considered recovered and there have been no deaths. An additional 13 negative tests have been received since yesterday, for a La Crosse County total of 3,034.

In Wisconsin, there are 11,275 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 112,598 negative tests. Hospitalizations are at 1,939 and deaths related to the virus have reached 434.

While "safer at home" was overturned May 13, the La Crosse County Health Department is asking residents to continue social distancing, hand washing, sanitation and wearing a face covering when in public.