La Crosse County organizations kicking off Food Drive Fridays

Many families are feeling the financial stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, with layoffs and reduced hours pinching what are for many already tight budgets.

In addressing the needs of those struggling to put out three meals a day, the La Crosse County Health Department has teamed up with iFeed, La Crosse Rotary and Rotary Lights to stock the shelves of The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse, which supplies food for 91 area food pantries, meal sites and youth programs.

The Food Drive Fridays collaboration will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday from April 17 through May 29.

Community members are invited to visit the drive-up sites at the Macy's parking lot of Valley View Mall; the La Crosse County Parking lot behind the courthouse on 333 Vine St.; or the Big Lots parking lot, 3960 Mormon Coulee Road. Volunteers will collect the donations drive-up style from the donor's vehicle.

Items in high demand include canned tuna and chicken, peanut butter, soup, canned fruit, boxed side dishes such as stuffing, rices and potatoes, breakfast cereal, oatmeal, canned ravioli and spaghettios, pasta and pasta sauce.

