La Crosse County over 8,000 total COVID-19 cases

La Crosse County eclipsed 8,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases with 105 new cases reported Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has reported more than 1,000 new cases in the past 11 days.

The county has also averaged 95.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 88.43 on Saturday but down from 150.71 a week ago.

Sunday’s daily positivity rate was 45.06%, marking the 42nd day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on 13 of the past 14 days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 8,011, which grows to 8,278 when including probable cases.

Of Sunday’s cases, 10 were people ages 10-19, 18 were people in their 20s, 13 were in their 30s, 16 were in their 40s, 18 were in their 50s, 13 were in their 60s, 10 were in their 70s and seven were in their 80s.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose Sunday. The seven-day rate is at 34.55%, up from 31.63% on Saturday and 34.05% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 34.25%, up from 32.78% on Saturday and 30.73% a week ago.

Total positivity continues to rise and is at 16.50%, up from 15.74% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 35.