La Crosse County recorded a decline in overdose deaths last year that is reason to be “cautiously optimistic” that efforts to curb drug use are taking hold, an emergency room doctor said Monday.
On the other hand, an uptick in the number of people who took their own lives from 20 in 2017 to 22 last year is a frustrating development for suicide prevention advocates, although they find solace in the fact that the tally still is lower than the record of 26 logged in 2014.
Overdose deaths declined from 29 in 2017 to between 21 and 25 last year, according to the La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s Office’s newly updated figures.
The decrease in OD deaths hopefully is “a trend that will continue because of efforts in the community, but it’s still over 20, people are still dying, and there’s work to be done,” said Dr. Chris Eberlein, an ER doctor at Gundersen Health System who co-chairs the county’s Heroin and Other Illicit Drug Task Force, which redirected its focus to the Alliance to HEAL (Halting the Effects of Addiction Locally), an initiative announced in September.
The numbers gap between 21 and 25 overdose deaths last year is because final toxicology results are pending in four cases, Eberlein said.
Eberlein attributed the OD death drop to two factors:
- Increased availability in Narcan, a life-saving drug that counteracts the effects of overdoses.
- “A lot of work in the recovery community,” Eberlein said, adding, “We knew all along it would take a lot of work, but we hope it’s starting to take effect and we get to zero deaths.”
The county formed the Overdose Death Review Team last year to study overdose cases to determine whether there were missed opportunities to intervene.
The Alliance to HEAL, a three-year, $400,000 project begun in part with a $75,000-a-year grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation, aims to make La Crosse County a national model for erasing addiction to opiates and other drugs and creating a prototype for successful recovery.
Guiding the initiative is the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, a Boston-based organization with a global reputation for research recommendations to improve health care.
The effort, intended to get upstream to attack the crisis at the source as well as deal with it effectively downstream, also received partial funding from Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare and the La Crosse County Health Department.
The effort sprang in part from another collegial local project, the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness.
Another major step in the anti-drug arena last year was the opening of the new Coulee Recovery Center, a 13,000-square-foot facility at 921 Ferry St. in La Crosse that replaced the cramped, inaccessible house where the Coulee Council on Addictions had operated for nearly four decades.
The new center, with much more meeting space than the old building, can accommodate more community and recovery group meetings, as well as host forums and more educational programs.
Before the record number of suicides — 26 in 2014 — the average had been about 16 a year. The figure was 22 for 2015 and 17 for 2016.
Ages of people who took their own lives last year ranged from 20 to 78, with a gender breakdown of 20 men vs. two women, according to the medical examiner’s report. In 2017, 13 men and seven women killed themselves.
The most common method last year was hanging, with 10, followed by gunshots to the head, at eight. In 2017, eight shot themselves in the head, and six hanged themselves. Other methods have included overdoses, jumping from a high spot and a car crash. Six veterans took their own lives last year, compared with two the previous year.
Overview
Drug overdoses are skyrocketing across the U.S., prompting multiple states and the Department of Health and Human Services to issue emergency declarations. Provisional data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control estimate that drug overdoses are now responsible for at least 66,000 deaths annually (more than three times higher than in 1999) and are the leading cause of death among Americans under age 50. Drugs now kill more people in the U.S. each year than either car accidents or guns.
It’s well understood that this increase in overdose deaths is being driven up by surges in opioid abuse, including both prescription opioids and heroin. Over 65% of drug overdose deaths today involve an opioid. To make matters worse, the recent uptick in synthetic opioids such as fentanyl — a man-made opioid that is 50x more potent than heroin — is pushing the death toll even higher.
A new CDC Vitalsigns study based on emergency room visits between July 2017 and September 2017 shows the trend isn’t slowing down either. ER visits for opioid overdoses rose another 30% nationally during that time. That said, certain states have been hit substantially harder than others according to an analysis by Branch Publishing.
Using CDC Cause of Death data from 2016, the above heatmap shows that East Coast states — specifically, West Virginia, New Hampshire, Ohio, District of Columbia, Massachusetts, and Maryland — are experiencing the highest death rates. East Coast states also show the largest increases in death rates when comparing 2006 to 2016 as shown in the map below. For example, in Ohio and Pennsylvania, the fatal opioid overdose rate increased by over 400% between 2006 and 2016; compare that with Oregon and Washington, which actually saw decreases over the same time period.
One trend to highlight is that the most recent CDC Vitalsigns study, mentioned above, reported the largest overdose increases in the Midwest, which is different from what’s been seen historically, suggesting the epidemic could be spreading to regions previously less impacted. So, regardless of location, it’s clear that the opioid crisis is an issue deserving immediate attention. For more information, the below list (ordered by age-adjusted opioid drug overdose rates) shows how all 50 states and the District of Columbia are being impacted and how each compares to the national average.
—Branch Publishing
Methodology
The information used for this analysis was provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Health Statistics. Data is from the Multiple Cause of Death Files, 1999-2016, released December, 2017, and accessed on Mar 7, 2018. Opioid overdose deaths were determined using the ICD-10 underlying cause of death codes. Among deaths where the underlying cause was “Poisoning by Narcotics and Psychodysleptics”, the following codes were included in the analysis: T40.0 (Opium), T40.1 (Heroin), T40.2 (Other opioids), T40.3 (Methadone), T40.4 (Other synthetic narcotics), and T40.6 (Other and unspecified narcotics). All death rates reported are age-adjusted per 100,000 people. For each state, the 10-year percent change in death rate was determine by comparing the opioid overdose death rate in 2016 to that in 2006. The most impacted age group for each state was determined by selecting the age group in that state with the highest absolute opioid overdose death rate. The most impacted county for each state was determined by selecting the county with the highest age-adjusted opioid overdose death rate. “Unknown” is reported when there is not enough data to be reliable.
51. Nebraska
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 2.5 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 32% increase
- Most impacted age group: Unknown
- Most impacted county: Douglas County
50. Montana
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 4.2 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 28% decrease
- Most impacted age group: Unknown
- Most impacted county: Unknown
49. Texas
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 5.1 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 9% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Orange County
48. California
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 5.2 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 18% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Humboldt County
47. South Dakota
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 5.2 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 53% increase
- Most impacted age group: Unknown
- Most impacted county: Unknown
46. Hawaii
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 5.5 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 10% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Honolulu County
45. Kansas
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 5.7 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 21% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Sedgwick County
44. Arkansas
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 6.1 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 11% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: Unknown
43. Mississippi
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 6.3 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 152% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: Unknown
42. Iowa
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 6.6 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 89% increase
- Most impacted age group: 25-34 years
- Most impacted county: Polk County
41. Minnesota
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 7.5 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 108% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Hennepin County
40. Idaho
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 7.6 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 49% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: Ada County
39. North Dakota
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 7.7 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: Unknown
- Most impacted age group: Unknown
- Most impacted county: Unknown
38. Alabama
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 7.7 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 166% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: Jefferson County
37. Oregon
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 7.9 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 25% decrease
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Jackson County
36. Louisiana
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 8.0 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 70% increase
- Most impacted age group: 25-34 years
- Most impacted county: St. Tammany Parish
35. Wyoming
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 9.1 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: Unknown
- Most impacted age group: Unknown
- Most impacted county: Unknown
34. Georgia
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 9.1 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 146% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Gwinnett County
33. Washington
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 9.6 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 8% decrease
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Cowlitz County
32. Colorado
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 9.9 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 43% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Denver County
31. Oklahoma
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 11.8 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 4% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: Tulsa County
30. Arizona
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 11.9 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 45% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Pima County
29. Indiana
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 13.1 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 337% increase
- Most impacted age group: 25-34 years
- Most impacted county: Marion County
28. Alaska
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 13.5 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 229% increase
- Most impacted age group: Unknown
- Most impacted county: Unknown
27. South Carolina
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 13.6 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 152% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Greenville County
26. Virginia
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 13.7 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 149% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: Tazewell County
25. Florida
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 14.6 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 95% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Sarasota County
24. Nevada
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 14.8 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: No change
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Clark County
23. New York
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 15.4 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 185% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Bronx County
22. North Carolina
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 15.7 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 99% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Wilkes County
21. Illinois
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 15.8 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 116% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: Cook County
20. Wisconsin
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 16 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 150% increase
- Most impacted age group: 25-34 years
- Most impacted county: Kenosha County
19. Missouri
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 16.3 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 123% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: St. Louis city
18. New Jersey
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 16.5 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 284% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: Cape May County
17. Utah
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 17.0 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 17% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Salt Lake County
16. Delaware
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 17.4 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 241% increase
- Most impacted age group: Unknown
- Most impacted county: New Castle County
15. New Mexico
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 18.3 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 41% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Bernalillo County
14. Vermont
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 18.7 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 91% increase
- Most impacted age group: Unknown
- Most impacted county: Unknown
13. Tennessee
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 18.8 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 138% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Knox County
12. Pennsylvania
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 18.8 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 422% increase
- Most impacted age group: 25-34 years
- Most impacted county: Cambria County
11. Michigan
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 18.9 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 195% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Wayne County
10. Kentucky
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 24.1 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 194% increase
- Most impacted age group: 25-34 years
- Most impacted county: Kenton County
9. Connecticut
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 24.8 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 265% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: New Haven County
8. Maine
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 25.6 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 237% increase
- Most impacted age group: 25-34 years
- Most impacted county: Unknown
7. Rhode Island
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 26.8 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 116% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: Providence County
6. Maryland
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 30.1 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 198% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Baltimore city
5. Massachusetts
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 30.2 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 196% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Bristol County
4. District of Columbia
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 30.6 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 181% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: N/A
3. Ohio
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 33.6 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 460% increase
- Most impacted age group: 45-54 years
- Most impacted county: Trumbull County
2. New Hampshire
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 36.3 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 343% increase
- Most impacted age group: 35-44 years
- Most impacted county: Rockingham County
1. West Virginia
- Opioid overdose death rate (age-adjusted): 45.2 per 100,000
- 10-year percent change: 167% increase
- Most impacted age group: 25-34 years
- Most impacted county: Logan County
