La Crosse County decided against a government grant to regionalize juvenile corrections after the closing of Lincoln Hills.
The Legislature passed a law in 2017 that sets out to close Lincoln Hills, a juvenile detention center in Irma, Wis., and create a regional model in which correctional placements would be handled by counties throughout Wisconsin, said Mandy Bisek, manager of Justice Support Services in La Crosse County Human Services.
“The act provides for 95% of a new correctional facility to be built by counties through grant applications” Bisek said, on an episode of the Tribune’s Crack in the System video series.
La Crosse County has been wrestling with the decision for several months but ultimately decided it was in La Crosse’s best interest to pass on the grant application earlier this month.
“We believe Lincoln Hills should be shut down. We haven’t utilized Lincoln Hills for a correctional placement in well over five years,” Bisek said.
And while a regionalized model and trauma-informed facilities are necessary, Bisek said “this particular act missed the mark” by providing 95% of costs to build a building but failing to provide ongoing financial support for increased staff, contracts and services required in the legislation. Instead, La Crosse County would solely bear the financial burden, meaning it would need to find the funds to keep the facility running in its already tight budget.
