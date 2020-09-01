La Crosse County plans bridge work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three bridges on La Crosse County roads will be closed to traffic for about a month for deck replacement and repaving.

The projects are expected to begin Sept. 14 and detours will be listed for each road.

The work involves:

• County T bridge at the crossing of the Fleming Creek about two-tenths of a mile east of County DD.

• County I bridge at the branch of Bostwick Creek about a tenth of a mile east of County M.

• County YY bridge at the branch of Bostwick Creek about 1.3 miles south of County M.

The exact timing will be determined by the contractor.

Questions can be directed to Joe Langeberg at JLangeberg@lacrossecounty.org or Dan Sydow at SydowD@AyresAssociates.com.

You can find additional information on the county highway department’s website.

