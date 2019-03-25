As the ice melts, the risk of slips begins to wash away. But falls are a danger no matter the season, and a serious one at that.
Each year, 1 in 4 U.S. adults 65 or older will take a tumble, and every 20 minutes a fall will result in a fatality.
In Wisconsin, the odds of are even greater, with the state ranking first in the rate of elderly deaths caused by falls, with 1,336 fatal incidents in 2016, according to the Center For Disease Control and Prevention. That number is twice the national average.
"Falls are the number one cause of traumatic injury seen at Gundersen," says Megan Anderson, trauma and injury prevention coordinator at Gundersen Health System.
Nationally, more than 2.8 million fall-related injuries are treated annually, with more than 800,000 of those incidents requiring hospitalization.
Locally, Gundersen, the La Crosse County Human Services Department Aging and Disability Resource Center, La Crosse County Health Department and the La Crosse County Falls Prevention Coalition offer fitness classes and educational programming for those at risk or who have suffered a fall.
With about 65 percent of those who experience a fall doing so again within six months, consistent practice of prevention is crucial.
Stepping On, a seven-week, 14-hour total program offered by Gundersen, blends guest speakers, instruction and exercises, touching on vision, strength and balance, physical therapy options, whether certain medications may increase risk and safety precautions both in public and in the home.
"Falls can happen anywhere, especially for the older adult population," Anderson said.
When venturing outside, Anderson recommends carrying a cell phone or utilizing a safety alert bracelet. Proper footwear is essential, and using handrails, being mindful of curbs and uneven sidewalks or terrain and wearing sunglasses in bright light are recommended.
An estimated one third of falls occur in the home, and Andersen advises doing a thorough evaluation of your dwelling, keeping an eye out for clutter, cords and rugs without non-skid backings.
Also important are maintaining adequate lighting, repairing gaps in floorboards and installing handrails by each staircase.
The La Crosse County Health Department hosts an 11-week Strong Seniors strength training course, where participants work on strengthening arm and leg muscles, with or without light weights, as well as building endurance and improving balance.
The Aging and Disability Resource Center holds evidence-based tai chi fundamentals programs incrementally during the year, with optional adaptations such as doing the exercises seated or resting one hand on a surface for balance.
Classes generally fill within 24 hours of being posted, says Carissa Pagel-Smith, ADRC section manager, both from referrals and word of mouth.
"Participants attend and see great successes and tell someone else," Pagel-Smith said. The combination of gentle fitness, calm focus and graceful movements appeal to many seniors, and finding something enjoyable and easy to continue practicing at home is key to sticking with a program, she says.
For more information on Stepping On, call 608-775-3054 or visit www.gundersenhealth.org/services/older-adult/falls-prevention. For program offerings from ADRC, call 608-785-5700.
For information on Strong Seniors, visit www.getactivelacrosse.org.
