La Crosse County reaches 20 COVID-19 deaths, state fatalities rise by 42 Friday

A 20th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, the county health department confirmed Friday.

The county has had 15 deaths this month, including 11 in the past two weeks.

The county also recorded 23 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 10.95% positivity rate Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 38 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 43.43 on Thursday but up from 33.14 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 3,984, which grows to 4,143 when including probable cases.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of Friday’s cases, five were people in their 30s and four were in their 40s. There were two new cases of people 0-9, three of people ages 10-19, two of them in their 20s, three in their 50s, one in their 70s, two in their 80s and one of person at least 90 years old.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate dropped again Friday and is at 10%, down from 11.67% on Thursday and 36.08% a week ago. The 14-day rate, though, increased and is at 15.08%, up from 14.21% on Thursday and 14.63% a week ago.

Total positivity held steady at 11.23%.

State data