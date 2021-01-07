 Skip to main content
La Crosse County reaches 63 COVID-19 deaths, 63 new cases Thursday
La Crosse County reaches 63 COVID-19 deaths, 63 new cases Thursday

Coronavirus Outbreak

Two more La Crosse County residents have died because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, bringing total deaths in the county to 63.

The county has reported 21 deaths in the past month, including six already in January.

The county also added 63 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 32.14% positivity rate Thursday, according to DHS.

The county has averaged 60 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 69.71 on Wednesday but up from 55.71 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 10,545, which grows to 11,064 when including probable cases.

Of Thursday’s cases, nine were children to age 9, five were people ages 10-19, 17 were people in their 20s, 10 were in their 30s, five were in their 40s, seven were in their 50s, five were in their 60s and five were in their 70s.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate dropped Thursday, while the 14-day rate rose slightly. The seven-day rate is at 35%, down from 37.11% on Wednesday but up from 32.94% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 33.98%, up from 33.87% on Wednesday and 29.08% a week ago.

Total positivity climbed to 18.61%, up from 18.26% a week ago.

State data

Another 3,791 cases were confirmed for a running total of 498,538 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,383,410, up 6,357 from Wednesday.

Hospitalizations rose by 99, with 22,070 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 40 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 5,079.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

