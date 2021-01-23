La Crosse County reaches 70 COVID-19 deaths, 62 new cases Saturday

A 70th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has reported 17 deaths in the past month, including 13 in January.

The county also added 62 new confirmed cases of the virus Saturday, according to DHS. DHS reported 110 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 36.05%.

The county has averaged 39.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 36.71 on Friday but down from 44.86 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 11,279, which grows to 11,885 when including probable cases.

Of Saturday’s cases, four were people ages 0-9, nine were people ages 10-19, 11 were people in their 20s, 11 were in their 30s, 11 were in their 40s, six were in their 50s, eight were in their 60s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 80s.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate rose slightly Saturday, while the 14-day rate dropped. The seven-day rate is at 24.84%, up from 24.02% on Friday but down from 26.91% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 25.90%, down from 27.13% on Friday and 33.05% a week ago.

Total positivity climbed to 19%, which is up from 18.89% a week ago.