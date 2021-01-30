La Crosse County reaches 72 COVID-19 deaths, 40 new cases Saturday

La Crosse County recorded another COVID-19 fatality Saturday, bringing total coronavirus deaths to 72.
In addition, 40 new cases were confirmed, for a running total of 11,687 positives. Of the new cases, four were attributed to youth 9 and under, three each to those 10-19 and 20-29, nine to those in their 30s, seven to those in their 40s, eight to those in their 50s, five to those in their 60s and one to an individual in their 70s.
Negative tests increased by 141.
On the state level, another 1,493 cases were confirmed for a running total of 541,408 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,503,387, up 4,870 from Friday.
Hospitalizations rose by 89, with 24,243 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 33 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 5,893.
Free COVID-19 testing continues in the community; upcoming dates include:
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 1 and 8, La Crosse County Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. N.
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 9 and 23, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 3, Holmen High School, 1001 McHugh Rd.
PCR testing at these sites is open to those 5 and older with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Pre-registration is required https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/
