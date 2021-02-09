La Crosse County reaches 75 COVID-19 deaths, state positives surpass 550,000

A 75th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has reported 12 deaths in the past month, including two so far in February.
The county also added 27 new confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, according to DHS. DHS reported 109 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 19.85%.
The county has averaged 24.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, up slightly from 23.57 on Monday but down from 51 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 11,945, which grows to 12,579 when including probable cases.
Of Tuesday’s cases, two were children to age 9, three were people ages 10-19, seven were people in their 20s, eight were in their 30s, three were in their 40s, one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 80s.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose slightly Tuesday. The seven-day rate is at 17.74%, up from 17.05% on Monday but down from 27.55% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 23.36%, up from 23.15% on Monday but down from 27.26% a week ago.
Total positivity rose to 19.24%, though that figure is down from 19.26% a week ago.
On the state level, another 681 cases were confirmed for a running total of 551,050 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,541,584, up 3,487 from Monday.
Hospitalizations rose by 102, with 25,021 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 39 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,094.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 779,301 Wisconsinites had been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, including 22,536 in La Crosse County.
Upcoming free COVID-19 testing days:
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 15, La Crosse County Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. N.
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 23, March 9, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17, Holmen High School, 1001 McHugh Rd.
- 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb 19, March 3 WisDOT SW Region Office, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 13, 27 and March 6, County Highway Shoppe, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem
PCR testing at these sites is open to those 5 and older with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Pre-registration is required https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.