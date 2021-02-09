La Crosse County reaches 75 COVID-19 deaths, state positives surpass 550,000

A 75th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has reported 12 deaths in the past month, including two so far in February.

The county also added 27 new confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, according to DHS. DHS reported 109 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 19.85%.

The county has averaged 24.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, up slightly from 23.57 on Monday but down from 51 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 11,945, which grows to 12,579 when including probable cases.

Of Tuesday’s cases, two were children to age 9, three were people ages 10-19, seven were people in their 20s, eight were in their 30s, three were in their 40s, one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 80s.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose slightly Tuesday. The seven-day rate is at 17.74%, up from 17.05% on Monday but down from 27.55% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 23.36%, up from 23.15% on Monday but down from 27.26% a week ago.

