La Crosse County reaches 80 COVID-19 deaths

Two more La Crosse County residents have died because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, bringing total deaths in the county to 80.

The county also added 14 new confirmed cases of the virus on Tuesday, according to DHS. DHS reported 78 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 15.22%.

The county has averaged 14.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 14.14 on Monday and 12.14 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 12,246, which grows to 12,901 when including probable cases. DHS reported Tuesday that 184 of those cases are active.

Of Tuesday’s reported cases, one was a child to age 9, six were people in their 20s, two were in their 50s, four were in their 60s and one was in their 70s.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate rose slightly Tuesday, while the 14-day rate dropped slightly. The seven-day rate is at 7.47%, up from 7.03% on Monday but down from 10.28% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 8.53%, down from 8.75% on Monday and 10.96% a week ago.

Total positivity held steady at 18.76%, which is down from 19% a week ago.