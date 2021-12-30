La Crosse County reaches critically high case status, local hospitals bracing for another surge

La Crosse County has reached critically high COVID-19 status, and local hospitals -- already feeling the burden -- are bracing for an even greater patient rush.

La Crosse County entered the critically high category for the first time this year during the two-week period ending Dec. 28, with a burden of 1,057.2 per 100,000 and an increase in trajectory. For the seven-day period ending Dec. 28, La Crosse County averaged 61 new cases per day.

Statewide, coronavirus activity is also rated critically high for the two-week period ending Dec. 28. The state’s case burden was 1,043.1 per 100,000, with a 10% increase in trajectory. Twenty counties are in critically high status, and no county is in the high, medium or low category.

The state as of Dec. 30 had a seven-day average of 4,230 new cases per day for an 18.3% positivity rate. A total of 10,044 deaths were confirmed as of Dec. 30, including 137 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases totaled 987,543, with 20,776 among La Crosse County residents.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,712 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Dec. 29, including 419 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 63 and 6, respectively.

For the two-week period ending Dec. 28, DHS reported no significant change in overall hospitalizations, including in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 73.1% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity, and 26.7% of ventilators were in use. In Western Wisconsin, 95.9% of ICU beds full.

Heather Schimmers, COO and CNO for Gundersen Health System, says the hospital has had no significant change in hospitalization capacity over the past week, with the number of inpatients still extremely high.

"We're maxxed, we're full," Schimmers says. "We're doing everything we can to prepare for the new variant that is striking hard -- there's just not enough data now to tell us about (omicron hospitalization rates) but we're preparing for the worst at this point."

Mayo Clinic Health System on Friday afternoon told the Tribune that locations continue to be operating "at or near capacity," with coronavirus a "significant contributing factor.

At Mayo Southwest Wisconsin hospitals there were 10 COVID inpatients as of Wednesday, with another 28 at Northwest Wisconsin Mayo facilities. Mayo also reported an increase in patients being seen for influenza, RSV or adenovirus, and both Mayo and Gundersen have seen a sharp spike in testing demand, indicating more illness, whether cold, flu or COVID, in the area.

Gundersen continues to limit the number of daily elective surgeries to help control hospital capacity, and may need to restrict further if inpatient care needs increase. The percentage of COVID patients at Gundersen hospitals remains around 20%.

Breakthrough infections and other COVID related employee absences have increased, Schimmers says, but the new CDC quarantine and isolation guidelines will help with reducing the duration staff must be out of work after exposure. Per the newest recommendations, health care workers who have been exposed do not need to stay home from work if they have had three doses of an mRNA vaccine or a dose of Johnson and Johnson and a booster, are not symptomatic and do not test positive for the virus.

Healthcare workers who test positive for the virus, per the CDC guidelines, can return after day seven if they test negative and have improved or have no symptoms, or at five days under contingency standards. Under crisis standards, they may work so long as they have have mild or no symptoms. Guidance is different for those who are immunocompromised.

"The CDC changes are going to be very helpful for us and we will be implementing them soon," Schimmers says.

Vaccination remains crucial for those 5 and older, with DHS data showing in November, having two or more doses of the vaccine dramatically reduced the rate of coronavirus infection, hospitalization and death. That month, prior to omicron's spread in Wisconsin, infections among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated were at a rate of 3,348.2 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 184 per 100,000 and deaths 35 per 100,000. For those fully vaccinated, those rates were 1,233.2 per 100,000; 17.1 per 100,000; and 2.8 per 100,000, respectively.

While the delta variant remains the dominant strain in Wisconsin, with 2,095 cases sequenced in the last 30 days compared to 421 of omicron, the highly infectious nature of omicron underscores the need for a booster dose of the vaccine for all those eligible.

"This is a continued crisis and we do know the vaccine helps -- it helps with this new variant as well," Schimmers says. "It may not prevent you from necessarily getting COVID but it will absolutely minimize your symptoms and the severity of your symptoms, so please, please if you haven't been vaccinated consider getting vaccinated."

In Wisconsin, 58.1% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Dec. 29, as were 63.9% of La Crosse County residents.

Mayo emphasizes COVID is a continued "public health threat" and stresses vaccines are safe and effective, noting, "Widespread vaccination will reduce the spread of variants as well as prevent mutation of the virus into even more dangerous strains of disease. Mayo Clinic encourages all individuals to get vaccinated, get a booster, if you’re able to, and practice safe behaviors with masking, frequent handwashing and physical distancing."

Masks must be worn in Gundersen and Mayo buildings, and Mayo has updated its policy to allow only surgical or N95 masks for patients and visitors. Those who present wearing a gaiter, bandana or cloth style will be provided a surgical/procedural version to wear on the premises. Neither Mayo nor Gundersen allow masks with valves.

Youth infections rising

DHS on Friday cautioned that youth under 18 make up the majority of new coronavirus infections, with 801 cases in that demographic from Dec. 26-29, a rate of 64 per 100,000.

Vaccination rates in the 5 to 11 group remain low, with only 20.6% of youth in that group having received at least one dose. Of those 12-17, 56.9% have had one or more shot.

“With omicron cases surging in Wisconsin and schools returning from holiday break next week, there is considerable concern that the number of children becoming infected with COVID-19 will increase, having major ripple effects for community transmission and COVID-19 hospitalizations," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist.

While current COVID hospitalization rates among youth in Wisconsin have not changed, other states are seeing increases as omicron circulates. DHS in a release noted it is "watching data from other states closely." Though preliminary research suggests omicron may cause less severe illness, its rapid contagiousness, along with delta's continued spread, leaves all ages vulnerable.

All individuals 5 and older are urged to get the COVID vaccine, including a booster for those eligible, and to wear a well fitting mask when in school and in public indoor settings. Children should also be tested if they have any symptoms.

"We know how important in-person instruction is for our learners, families, and our communities," said State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly. "Keeping our schools open at this critical moment is the right choice, but it requires a collective effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 – this means getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and following testing and safety protocols.

"We all have to do our part to make sure our learners and educators can maintain safe and healthy classrooms."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

