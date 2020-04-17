La Crosse County reaches full week of no new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Friday marked one week of no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County.
Still holding at 26 reported cases, Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, during a Friday press conference gave kudos to the community for following social distancing, hand washing and other precautionary guidelines. The efforts, in combination with the safer-at-home order, have been integral in preventing spread, Rombalski said.
Originally scheduled to cease next week, Gov. Evers Thursday extended the safer-at-home order through May 26, a decision Rombalski supports.
"If safer-at-home had not happened we would not have been able to contain the spread," Rombalski says, acknowledging the stress, both financial and emotional, isolation has put on Wisconsinites.
"I think (the extension) is really important," Rombalski said. "We have a low number of cases for a reason but that does not mean we don't have other cases out there -- it only tells part of the story. There is still risk yet with this virus."
Rombalski encouraged community members to stay the course, staying home, social distancing and washing hands, and to take advantage of the outdoors for respite from quarantine.
Wearing of masks continues to be recommended, and Rombalski said glove use may have some merits, but is not a replacement for hand sanitation and washing. If wearing gloves makes you less likely to touch your face, do so, Rombalski said, but cautioned "gloves can become contaminated just like your hands can."
Dr. Todd Mahr, pediatric allergist for Gundersen Health System, was a guest during the press conference and discussed asthma and allergies during COVID-19. While individuals with asthma are not more susceptible to the virus, Mahr said, the data on whether there is a greater risk of severe symptoms is "mixed."
Keeping asthma under control is essential, Mahr says, as is being diligent about taking any related medications.
With allergy season approaching, Mahr said there are a few ways to distinguish the symptoms from those of COVID-19. Fever does not accompany allergies, and sneezing is not affiliated with the virus. Coughing can be a symptom of both, and Mahr says if you are experiencing cough, fever and congestion you should contact a medical care provider.
Individuals with allergies are urged to wear masks to protect those around them from sneeze-releasing droplets.
Rombalski noted the La Crosse County Health Department should have more information on testing availability and regional hospitalization numbers next week, and shared that of the 26 lab confirmed local cases, 60 percent of the patients had underlying health conditions.
Addressing the next six weeks, Rombalski asked for patience and cooperation during safer-at-home, noting the only way we can ensure the effectiveness of the mandate is to "stay united."
"This is not a fight against us," Rombalski said. "This is a fight against this virus we can't see."
