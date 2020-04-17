La Crosse County reaches full week of no new confirmed COVID-19 cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Friday marked one week of no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County.

Still holding at 26 reported cases, Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, during a Friday press conference gave kudos to the community for following social distancing, hand washing and other precautionary guidelines. The efforts, in combination with the safer-at-home order, have been integral in preventing spread, Rombalski said.

Originally scheduled to cease next week, Gov. Evers Thursday extended the safer-at-home order through May 26, a decision Rombalski supports.

"If safer-at-home had not happened we would not have been able to contain the spread," Rombalski says, acknowledging the stress, both financial and emotional, isolation has put on Wisconsinites.

"I think (the extension) is really important," Rombalski said. "We have a low number of cases for a reason but that does not mean we don't have other cases out there -- it only tells part of the story. There is still risk yet with this virus."

Rombalski encouraged community members to stay the course, staying home, social distancing and washing hands, and to take advantage of the outdoors for respite from quarantine.