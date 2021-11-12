La Crosse County reaches highest COVID case rate of 2021

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases are at the highest rate yet in 2021, the La Crosse County Health Department reported Thursday, with hospitalizations also on the rise.

For the week ending Nov. 6, the county averaged 46 cases per day, while the current seven-day average has risen to 71. At present 43 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19 in La Crosse County.

The previous high seven-day average for 2021 was 67 on Jan. 6, followed by 61 on Sept. 27.

In 2020, the highest rate was recorded on Nov. 9, with over double the 2021 peak at 161.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity is rated very high for the two-week period ending Nov. 9. The state’s case burden was 625.9 per 100,000, with increased trajectory.

La Crosse County is also categorized at very high, with a burden of 661.7 per 100,000 and growing in trajectory.

Eight counties are at critically high status, and no county is in the medium or low category.

The state as of Thursday had a seven-day average of 2,576 new cases per day for a 9.7% positivity rate. A total of 8,700 deaths were confirmed as of Friday, including 115 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases total 820,182, with 17,103 among La Crosse County residents.

Per DHS data, in September infections among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated were at a rate of 2,351.2 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 122 per 100,000 and deaths 24.5 per 100,000. For those fully vaccinated, those rates were 513.3 per 100,000; 13.8 per 100,000; and 1.3 per 100,000, respectively.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,071 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Nov. 10, including 277 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 277 and six, respectively.

For the two-week period ending Nov. 9, DHS reported no significant change in overall hospitalizations, including in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 57.1% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity, and 22.8% of ventilators were in use.

As of Nov. 5, the most recent data available, 55.1% of Wisconsin residents were fully vaccinated, as were 60.7% of La Crosse County residents.

As the La Crosse County Disease Investigation Team works to contact individuals who have tested positive, the Health Department is asking those who test positive to complete an online form at www.lacrossecounty.org/covid19 by clicking on the “If You Have Been Exposed” page.

“Community guidance to reduce disease transmission continues to include layering protection: Seek COVID-19 vaccination and a booster COVID-19 vaccination; wear a mask when you are outside your home in public; wash your hands routinely and avoid touching your face; stay home if you have symptoms and seek testing to confirm infection; limit gathering indoors with people outside your household,” the Health Department says.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.