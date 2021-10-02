La Crosse County receives federal aid to combat youth substance use

La Crosse County has received a Drug-Free Communities Support Program grant of $625,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Rep. Ron Kind announced Friday.

The Drug-Free Communities Support Program is the nation’s leading effort to help communities prevent and reduce youth substance use.

“I’m glad to announce this Drug-Free Communities Support Program grant for La Crosse County,” said Kind, D-La Crosse. “This funding will go a long way towards making sure our communities have the resources they need to combat substance abuse early and help keep our youth safe and healthy.”

“We’re thrilled to receive this funding to continue our work around substance use prevention and serve the youth in our community. This grant will help us implement evidence-based strategies to combat youth substance use and we look forward to seeing the positive effect this funding has on our children and community for years to come,” said La Crosse County Health Department Director Audra Martine.

This grant will be disbursed over five years in installments of $125,000 per year.

