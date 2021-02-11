 Skip to main content
La Crosse County records 17 new COVID-19 cases, 6,250 residents have completed vaccination
La Crosse County recorded 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS reported 145 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 10.49%.

The county has averaged 21.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 23.43 on Wednesday and 48.57 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 11,996, which grows to 12,640 when including probable cases.

Of Thursday’s cases, two were children to age 9, one was a person age 10-19, two were people in their 20s, three were in their 30s, four were in their 40s, three were in their 50s and two were in their 60s.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Thursday, though both remain above 10%.

The seven-day positivity rate is at 14.94%, down from 16.22% on Wednesday and 26.73% a week ago; it is the first time since Oct. 24 that the seven-day rate has been below 15%. The 14-day rate is at 21.47%, down from 22.42% on Wednesday and 26.23% a week ago.

Total positivity dropped to 19.19%, which is down from 19.26% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 75.

On the state level, another 1,239 cases were confirmed for a running total of 553,110 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,552,481, up 5,905 from Wednesday.

Hospitalizations rose by 52, with 25,142 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 11 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,140.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 845,646 Wisconsinites had been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Thursday. In La Crosse County, 17,877 individuals have received one dose, and 6,250 have received both doses. 

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing days:

  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 15, La Crosse County Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. N.
  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 23, March 9, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17, Holmen High School, 1001 McHugh Rd.
  • 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb 19, March 3 WisDOT SW Region Office, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road
  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 13, 27 and March 6, County Highway Shoppe, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem

PCR testing at these sites is open to those 5 and older with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Pre-registration is required https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

