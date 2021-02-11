La Crosse County records 17 new COVID-19 cases, 6,250 residents have completed vaccination

La Crosse County recorded 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS reported 145 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 10.49%.

The county has averaged 21.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 23.43 on Wednesday and 48.57 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 11,996, which grows to 12,640 when including probable cases.

Of Thursday’s cases, two were children to age 9, one was a person age 10-19, two were people in their 20s, three were in their 30s, four were in their 40s, three were in their 50s and two were in their 60s.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Thursday, though both remain above 10%.

The seven-day positivity rate is at 14.94%, down from 16.22% on Wednesday and 26.73% a week ago; it is the first time since Oct. 24 that the seven-day rate has been below 15%. The 14-day rate is at 21.47%, down from 22.42% on Wednesday and 26.23% a week ago.

Total positivity dropped to 19.19%, which is down from 19.26% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 75.