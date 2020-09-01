La Crosse County records 20 new COVID cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

It is the fifth time in six days the county has reported at least 20 new cases and comes on the heels of five new cases Monday.

The county has averaged 20.29 new cases per day during the past seven days, up from 11.86 a week ago, and total cases are up to 1,202, an increase of 142 cases from Aug. 25.

DHS also started reporting a new statistic Tuesday: probable cases. According to DHS, there are 49 probable cases in La Crosse County, which would put total probable and confirmed cases at 1,251.

After a drop in positivity Monday, all positivity rates increased Tuesday. Of tests reported Tuesday, 10.93% came back positive, which bumped the seven-day positivity rate up to 13.84% and the 14-day positivity rate to 11.34%.

It is the sixth day in a row the seven-day positivity rate has been above 10% and the fourth day in a row the 14-day has been above 10%.

Total positivity rose to 5.41%, and total deaths remained at one.

