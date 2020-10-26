La Crosse County records 21st COVID-19 death

Another La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the county health department's Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage, bringing total deaths in the county to 21.

The county has now reported 16 deaths from the virus in October.

The county also recorded 20 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 17.39% positivity rate Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 40.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 46.43 on Sunday but up from 35.86 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 4,103, which grows to 4,262 when including probable cases.

Of Monday's cases, six were people in their 40s and four were people in their 20s. There were three new cases of people ages 10-19, one in their 30s, three in their 50s and three in their 60s.

The county's seven-day positivity rate rose again Monday and is at 19.43%, up from 17.72% on Sunday and 11.20% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 14.46%, down from 15% on Sunday but up from 10.67% a week ago.

Total positivity is up to 11.40%.