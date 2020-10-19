La Crosse County records 59 new COVID-19 cases Monday

La Crosse County recorded 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a 12.37% positivity rate Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 35.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 31.86 on Sunday and 32.86 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 3,817, which grows to 3,972 when including probable cases.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of Monday's cases, 18 were people in their 20s and 11 were in their 40s. There were two new cases of people ages 0-9, six of people ages 10-19, six in their 30s, six in their 50s, four in their 60s, two in their 70s, two in their 80s and two of people at least 90 years old.

The seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Monday after sharp increases toward the end of last week.

The seven-day rate is at 11.20%, down from 12.26% on Sunday but up from 10.15% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 10.67%, down from 11.24% on Sunday and 13.17% a week ago.

Total positivity is at 11.06%, slightly up from 11.05% a week ago.

The county health department had not reported any new deaths as of early Monday afternoon, leaving that total at 19.