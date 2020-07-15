La Crosse County remains in high-risk category with 9 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The La Crosse County Health Department confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with the Coulee COVID-19 Compass remaining in the high-risk category for the second consecutive week.
In total, La Crosse County has had 620 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 451 considered recovered and five individuals currently being hospitalized. There have been 14,208 negative tests and no deaths.
At a state level, the running total for positive cases is 38,727, with 3,923 hospitalizations and 827 deaths.
During a press conference Wednesday, Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, noted more than 100 local businesses have signed the "Check the Spread Pledge," which entails a commitment to seven health and safety precautions, including wearing of face masks by staff, six-foot distancing between people in the facility, implementation of hand sanitizer stations, encouraging customers to wear masks and, if symptomatic, to stay home, and monitoring staff for COVID-19 symptoms.
Rombalski also announced the "Mask Up La Crosse" program, which invites community members to take photos of themselves or family members wearing masks and sharing them to the La Crosse County Health Department Facebook page, along with a few words about "Who you are masking up for." Participants will be eligible for prize drawings.
School concerns
Rombalski addressed concerns about schools being opened in the fall, including questions on how to enforce spacing, wearing of masks and busing precautions. School district officials, she says, have been working diligently and meeting frequently.
"It is not just as simple as, 'Yep, we're going to open schools and are doing some planning.' There's a lot that goes into it," Rombalski said.
Maximizing precautionary tools, such as wearing face coverings and physical distancing, will be crucial, Rombalski says.
"When it comes to masks, if that can help decrease the spread of the virus, if it can keep the staff and the students safe, then it needs to become one of the considerations in the planning," Rombalski said.
Class structure, Rombalski noted, will likely change throughout the year as the Coulee COVID Compass fluctuates, with potential temporary shifts to distance learning when in the severe category or cancellation of sporting events depending on the risk status.
"This has to focus on the learning environment...these schools are going to follow the COMPASS guidelines and work with the Health Department," Rombalski says of reopening actions and continued monitoring of practices.
Walmart praised
Rombalski encouraged community members and businesses to use the "tools" proven to decrease the spread of the coronavirus, emphasizing the wearing of face coverings in public.
She praised the recent decision by Walmart stores to enforce the wearing of face coverings by customers as well as staff, and expressed frustration about the wearing of masks becoming a divisive issue.
Covid case tracker by state
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
"I think that this should be happening already -- we should see this popping up all over," Rombalski said of masking requirements in businesses. "I get the concerns that it may be political, that it may not be comfortable, but when we have health care and literature and evidence that this is a tool that can decrease the spread ... I just don't know why we aren't maximizing everything we can do to utilize every tool we have, and I think there is power and authority at the level of businesses."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.