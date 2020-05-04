La Crosse County reports 1 new COVID case

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

That brings the total in the county to 33, with 26 reported recovered, according to the La Crosse County Public Health Department.

There are no COVID patients hospitalized and no deaths in La Crosse County have been attributed to the virus. There are 2,357 total (66 new) negative test results in the county reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.