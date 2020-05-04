One new case of COVID-19 was reported Monday in La Crosse County.
That brings the total in the county to 33, with 26 reported recovered, according to the La Crosse County Public Health Department.
There are no COVID patients hospitalized and no deaths in La Crosse County have been attributed to the virus. There are 2,357 total (66 new) negative test results in the county reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
COVID-19 cases by county
Tracker: See COVID-19 confirmed cases by state
Coronavirus spread by state
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
Coronavirus spreads across the United States
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Social distancing in 4 easy steps
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Remote work: Your ultimate guide for managers and employees
24 best tools and apps for remote working
What to watch next? Here's your ultimate Netflix binge selector
In this Series
Here's our latest reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic in La Crosse and beyond
-
La Crosse County reports 1 new COVID case
-
Updated
All Wisconsin nursing home residents to get COVID-19 test
-
La Crosse sees overwhelming interest in small business relief grant program
- 65 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.