La Crosse County reports 11 COVID-19 cases Tuesday
La Crosse County reports 11 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

La Crosse County recorded 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS reported 124 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 8.15%.

The county has averaged 12.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 14.14 on Monday and 16.29 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 12,144, which grows to 12,796 when including probable cases. DHS reported Tuesday that 202 of those cases are active.

Of Tuesday’s cases, one was a person age 0-9, two were people ages 10-19, five were people in their 40s, two were in their 50s and one was in their 60s.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Tuesday, though both are still above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 10.28%, down from 11.61% on Monday and 11.53% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 10.96%, down from 11.83% on Monday and 14.59% a week ago.

Total positivity dropped to 19%, which is down from 19.11% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 75.

On the state level, another 566 cases were confirmed for a running total of 560,564 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,598,601, up 2,987 from Monday.

Hospitalizations rose by 63, with 25,838 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 33 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,317.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 1,185,469 vaccine doses had been given statewide as of 2 p.m. Friday, including 31,621 doses in La Crosse County.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

