La Crosse County reports 12 new coronavirus cases, moves into severe category per Coulee COVID-19 Compass

The La Crosse County Health Department confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, and announced the county has returned to the severe risk category.

The new cases are attributed to one teen, five individuals in their 20s, four people in their 30s, one in their 40s and one age 80 or older. This brings the running lab-confirmed positive total to 685. Of those cases, 578 are considered recovered and six are currently being hospitalized. There has been one local death related to COVID-19.

The move to the severe (red) sector was determined through the three facets of the Coulee COVID-19 Compass, the parameters of which the La Crosse County Health Department has recently adjusted.

The epidemiology category is currently red. Factors include the number of days it took to double the number of cases -- in this case, an improvement from 21.5 to 26.5 days. The percentage of positive cases remains under 10%, at 6.7%.

Metric three for this category -- new case rate is less than 10 per 100,000 -- was adjusted to factor in both disease burden (case rate) and trajectory (percent case change). This metric aligns with that of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and puts La Crosse County at a case rate of 130.5 per 100,000.