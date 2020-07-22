La Crosse County reports 12 new coronavirus cases, moves into severe category per Coulee COVID-19 Compass

The La Crosse County Health Department confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, and announced the county has returned to the severe risk category.
The new cases are attributed to one teen, five individuals in their 20s, four people in their 30s, one in their 40s and one age 80 or older. This brings the running lab-confirmed positive total to 685. Of those cases, 578 are considered recovered and six are currently being hospitalized. There has been one local death related to COVID-19.
The move to the severe (red) sector was determined through the three facets of the Coulee COVID-19 Compass, the parameters of which the La Crosse County Health Department has recently adjusted.
The epidemiology category is currently red. Factors include the number of days it took to double the number of cases -- in this case, an improvement from 21.5 to 26.5 days. The percentage of positive cases remains under 10%, at 6.7%.
Metric three for this category -- new case rate is less than 10 per 100,000 -- was adjusted to factor in both disease burden (case rate) and trajectory (percent case change). This metric aligns with that of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and puts La Crosse County at a case rate of 130.5 per 100,000.
The public health status category is also currently in the red zone, with cases and their contacts not reachable within 24 to 48 hours.
"Not being able to complete a timely disease investigation with those who test positive for COVID-19, or to determine who is a close contact of a positive case, puts our community at risk because those people may not be following quarantine guidelines and spreading COVID-19 to others in our community," said a La Crosse Community Health Department representative. "We have hired additional staff to try to decrease this time frame, along with trying different communication avenues (texting, fillable online forms), and are now able to complete these investigations locally instead of sending them to (the Wisconsin Department of Health Services)."
Under the Coulee COVID-19 Compass, health-care status is currently categorized as yellow, with metric seven -- test results are relayed from the lab to public health officials within 24 hours -- moved from the public health to health-care category. Health-care metrics also include ventilator and ICU bed availability.
According to the Coulee COVID-19 Compass, of all the cases prior to June 22, nearly 55% involved individuals in their 20s, with those in their 30s making up the second-highest segment at 10.5%. Of the total cases, 62.2% experienced mild symptoms, 27.8% had moderate symptoms, 4.3% had severe symptoms and 5.7% were asymptomatic.
A total of 45.9% contracted the coronavirus through close contact, and 48.2% via community spread. The remaining 5.9% were infected as the result of travel.
In the state of Wisconsin, there have been 44,847 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 4,225 total hospitalizations and 865 deaths. Negative tests for the state total 764,630.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
