La Crosse County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The La Crosse County Health Department confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, including three individuals in their 70s.
The other new cases are attributed to a teen, four people in their 20s, five in their 30s, and three in their 40s. The running total for local cases of the virus is at 444, with 206 considered recovered. Two patients are currently being hospitalized, and there have been no deaths related to the virus.
There have been 11,887 negative test results for La Crosse County residents, up 501 from Monday.
Statewide, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a total 28,659 positive cases of COVID-19 and 539,539 negative tests. A total of 3,446 state residents have been hospitalized for coronavirus, and 784 have died.
The La Crosse County Health Department asks community members to wear fabric face masks in public, practice physical distancing and stay home as much as possible. Those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea are urged to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
