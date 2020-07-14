La Crosse County reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, majority in their 20s

The La Crosse County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total to 611.
The new cases are attributed to one teen, 15 individuals in their 20s, and one each in their 50s and 60s.
Four of the positive tests came from the Wisconsin National Guard testing last week at Logan High School. Test results are still coming in from the event.
Of the total cases, 433 are considered recovered. Four people are currently being hospitalized due to the coronavirus, and there have been no local related deaths.
In the state of Wisconsin, there have been 37,906 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a total of 3,892 hospitalizations and 826 deaths. Negative tests for the virus total 673,195.
The La Crosse County Health Department urges community members to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and stay home as much as possible.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
