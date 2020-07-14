La Crosse County reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, majority in their 20s

The La Crosse County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total to 611.

The new cases are attributed to one teen, 15 individuals in their 20s, and one each in their 50s and 60s.

Four of the positive tests came from the Wisconsin National Guard testing last week at Logan High School. Test results are still coming in from the event.

Of the total cases, 433 are considered recovered. Four people are currently being hospitalized due to the coronavirus, and there have been no local related deaths.