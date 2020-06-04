La Crosse County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, gives more details on Monday testing event

La Crosse County reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday and invited everyone showing symptoms to a free testing event in La Crosse.
One of the new cases is a woman in her 40s who had contact with a previous case. Demographic information on the second new case wasn’t immediately available.
The new case brings the county’s total to 65 confirmed cases. The county reports 51 people have recovered.
No one is currently hospitalized and the county has recorded no deaths.
In all, there are 6,521 total negative test results reported for La Crosse County by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (up 150 from Wednesday).
Statewide, officials Thursday reported:
- Negative results: 279,711 (+11,656)
- Positive results: 19,892 (+492)
- Hospitalizations: 2,739 (+39) (14%)
- Total deaths: 626 (+10)
The La Crosse County Health Department continues to encourage social distancing, hand washing and wearing a face covering in public.
It reminds people that some of those with symptoms are not able to be tested and others may have no symptoms and can still spread COVID-19.
The La Crosse County Health Department is again partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to provide COVID-19 testing. This time, the health department will also work with the city of La Crosse and Western Technical College.
“Providing a mass COVID-19 testing site offers a better understanding of the virus in our communities,” according to the health department.
The testing is available for anyone age 5 and older who is experiencing any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.
Even those with mild symptoms are encouraged to attend and get a nasal swab test at no cost. Antibody testing will not be conducted at this event.
Those planning to attend should be aware that there may be lines and participants need to remain in their vehicles, except for those using a walk-up lane provided for those without vehicles. The health department recommends bringing water and sun protection, as well, given the likelihood of hot weather.
After testing, people should return directly to their home and isolate themselves until they receive their test results and further guidance from public health. The results will be provided over the phone within three to seven days.
If testing kits run out before the end of the event, updates will be shared to La Crosse County Health Department’s Facebook page and website.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.