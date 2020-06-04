La Crosse County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, gives more details on Monday testing event

“Providing a mass COVID-19 testing site offers a better understanding of the virus in our communities,” according to the health department.

The testing is available for anyone age 5 and older who is experiencing any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.

Even those with mild symptoms are encouraged to attend and get a nasal swab test at no cost. Antibody testing will not be conducted at this event.

Those planning to attend should be aware that there may be lines and participants need to remain in their vehicles, except for those using a walk-up lane provided for those without vehicles. The health department recommends bringing water and sun protection, as well, given the likelihood of hot weather.

After testing, people should return directly to their home and isolate themselves until they receive their test results and further guidance from public health. The results will be provided over the phone within three to seven days.

If testing kits run out before the end of the event, updates will be shared to La Crosse County Health Department’s Facebook page and website.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

