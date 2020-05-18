You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Monday
0 comments
alert

La Crosse County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Monday

From the The pandemic hits home: Keep up with the latest La Crosse area news on COVID-19 series

The La Crosse County Health Department on Monday reported two new cases of COVID-19, but neither person is showing symptoms as of Monday afternoon.

The new cases are a man in his 20s and a man in his 50s, and both are connected to a previous case.

The county’s confirmed case count is at 47, with 33 people recovered, and one person currently hospitalized. La Crosse County has had no deaths related to the virus, and negative test results are at 3,559, up 74 from Sunday.

Statewide, there have been 12,687 positive tests, an increase of 144 since Sunday, and 144,502 negative tests, up 4,828 since Sunday. Total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are 2,068, or 16% of cases.

Six new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the state Monday; the death toll stands at 459.

Databank: Learn more about COVID-19 and its spread

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News