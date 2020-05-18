La Crosse County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Monday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse County Health Department on Monday reported two new cases of COVID-19, but neither person is showing symptoms as of Monday afternoon.

The new cases are a man in his 20s and a man in his 50s, and both are connected to a previous case.

The county’s confirmed case count is at 47, with 33 people recovered, and one person currently hospitalized. La Crosse County has had no deaths related to the virus, and negative test results are at 3,559, up 74 from Sunday.

Statewide, there have been 12,687 positive tests, an increase of 144 since Sunday, and 144,502 negative tests, up 4,828 since Sunday. Total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are 2,068, or 16% of cases.

Six new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the state Monday; the death toll stands at 459.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

