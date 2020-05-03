La Crosse County has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the county’s public health department reported Sunday.
The new cases are in a man in his 40s and a boy younger than 13.
That makes a total of 32 cases. Of those 26 are reported recovered, no one is hospitalized and no one has died from the disease in La Crosse County.
There are 2,291 total negative test results in the county reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services — including 79 new tests.
Statewide, Wisconsin saw another jump in confirmed cases. The Department of Health Services reported 304 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s total to 7,964 cases.
Wisconsin recorded five new deaths from the disease, bringing the state’s total to 339.
Tracker: See COVID-19 confirmed cases by state
Coronavirus spreads across the United States
Coronavirus spreads around the world
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Social distancing in 4 easy steps
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Remote work: Your ultimate guide for managers and employees
24 best tools and apps for remote working
What to watch next? Here's your ultimate Netflix binge selector
In this Series
Here's our latest reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic in La Crosse and beyond
-
La Crosse County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
-
Western Technical College child care graduates provide essential work
-
UW-La Crosse student completes graduation requirements in community garden during COVID
- 58 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.