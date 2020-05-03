La Crosse County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
La Crosse County has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the county’s public health department reported Sunday.

The new cases are in a man in his 40s and a boy younger than 13.

That makes a total of 32 cases. Of those 26 are reported recovered, no one is hospitalized and no one has died from the disease in La Crosse County.

There are 2,291 total negative test results in the county reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services — including 79 new tests.

Statewide, Wisconsin saw another jump in confirmed cases. The Department of Health Services reported 304 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s total to 7,964 cases.

Wisconsin recorded five new deaths from the disease, bringing the state’s total to 339.

