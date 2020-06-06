La Crosse County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

La Crosse County reported two new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The cases involve a woman and a man – both in their 40s, and both who have had contact with previous cases of infection, according to La Crosse County Public Health.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 70.

Public health officials say 52 of those cases are considered recovered; none are now hospitalized and the county has reported no deaths due to COVID-19.

There have been 6,764 total negative test results reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services – up 81 in the last day.

Statewide, Wisconsin health officials report 314,802 negative results – an increase of 11,470 in the last day.

There have been 20,571 positive results – up 322.

Hospitalizations are now at 2,832 – up 41, at 14%.

Total deaths in Wisconsin from COVID-19 are 645 – up 12, according to state health officials.

Meanwhile, Monroe County reported one new case Saturday –a man in his 40s with mild symptoms.

That is the 19th confirmed case in Monroe County, with one death.