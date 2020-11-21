La Crosse County reports 206 COVID-19 cases Saturday, state surpasses 3,000 deaths

La Crosse County recorded 206 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 48.24% positivity rate Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 151.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, the highest that figure has been during the pandemic.

Saturday also marked the 34th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 25% on five of the past six days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 7,287, which grows to 7,547 when including probable cases.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of Saturday’s cases, six were people ages 0-9, 17 were people ages 10-19, 48 were people in their 20s, 32 were in their 30s, 37 were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 26 were in their 60s, 10 were in their 70s and five were in their 80s.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate rose Saturday, while the 14-day rate fell slightly. The seven-day rate stood at 33.49%, up from 28.40% on Friday and 28.33% a week ago. The 14-day rate is 31.01%, down from 31.46% on Friday but up from 29.36% a week ago.

Total positivity continues to rise and is at 15.71%. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 32.