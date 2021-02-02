La Crosse County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, over 15,800 vaccinated locally thus far

La Crosse County recorded 21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
DHS reported 119 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 15%.
The county has averaged 51 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 53 on Monday but up from 45 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 11,774, which grows to 12,391 when including probable cases.
Of Tuesday’s cases, two were people ages 0-9, three were people ages 10-19, six were people in their 30s, one was in their 40s, four were in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were in their 70s.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate rose slightly Tuesday, while the 14-day rate dropped. The seven-day rate is at 27.55%, up from 27.54% on Monday and 26.95% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 27.26%, down from 27.41% on Monday but up from 26.28% a week ago.
Total positivity dipped to 19.26%, though that figure is still higher than it was a week ago (19.08%). No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 74.
On the state level, another 1,095 cases were confirmed for a running total of 544,260 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,512,757, up 2,087 from Monday.
Hospitalizations rose by 123, with 24,460 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 40 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 5,937.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 568,794 Wisconsinites had been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, including 15,854 individuals in La Crosse County.
