La Crosse County reports 21 new COVID cases Sunday

La Crosse County recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
It is the sixth day in a row that the county has seen a double-digit increase, and fourth day in a row with at least 20 new cases.
The county has averaged 19.86 new cases per day during the past seven days, nearly double what that figure was a week ago, and total cases are up to 1,177.
Of new tests reported in the county Sunday, 28.38% came back positive, the fourth day in a row of at least 15% positivity.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is up to 15.55%, more than double what it was a week ago, and the 14-day positivity rate is 11.28%.
Total positivity is up to 5.38% from 5.30% on Saturday, while total deaths remain at one.
