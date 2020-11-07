La Crosse County reports 217 new coronavirus cases Saturday, state breaks daily record with 7,065 positives

La Crosse County recorded 217 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 58.02% positivity rate Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, while the state broke its daily case record with 7,065 positives.

Saturday’s local total is the most daily cases in the county since Sept. 18, when 254 were reported, and it marked the fifth day in a row with at least 100 new cases. The county has now averaged 120.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 100.14 on Friday and 75 a week ago. Saturday also marked the 20th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on 11 of the past 12 days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 5,391, which grows to 5,560 when including probable cases.

Of Saturday’s cases, 45 were people in their 20s, 34 in their 30s, 32 in their 60s, 31 in their 50s, 30 of people ages 10-19, and 25 in their 40s. There were five new cases of people ages 0-9, eight of people in their 70s, six in their 80s and one of people at least 90 years old.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose again Saturday. The seven-day rate is at 30.46%, up from 26.57% on Friday and 29.09% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 29.92%, up from 27.03% on Friday and 17.80% a week ago.