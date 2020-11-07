La Crosse County reports 217 new coronavirus cases Saturday, state breaks daily record with 7,065 positives

La Crosse County recorded 217 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 58.02% positivity rate Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, while the state broke its daily case record with 7,065 positives.
Saturday’s local total is the most daily cases in the county since Sept. 18, when 254 were reported, and it marked the fifth day in a row with at least 100 new cases. The county has now averaged 120.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 100.14 on Friday and 75 a week ago. Saturday also marked the 20th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on 11 of the past 12 days.
Total confirmed cases are up to 5,391, which grows to 5,560 when including probable cases.
Of Saturday’s cases, 45 were people in their 20s, 34 in their 30s, 32 in their 60s, 31 in their 50s, 30 of people ages 10-19, and 25 in their 40s. There were five new cases of people ages 0-9, eight of people in their 70s, six in their 80s and one of people at least 90 years old.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose again Saturday. The seven-day rate is at 30.46%, up from 26.57% on Friday and 29.09% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 29.92%, up from 27.03% on Friday and 17.80% a week ago.
Total positivity eclipsed 13% for the first time and is at 13.39%, up from 12.13% a week ago. The county health department has not reported any new deaths, leaving that total at 27.
With Saturday’s 7,065 new positives, Wisconsin has reached 263,130 confirmed coronavirus cases. Negative tests are at 1,908,320, up by 11,863 from Friday.
Another 173 Wisconsinites were hospitalized for the coronavirus, with 12,727 ever hospitalized, and deaths rose by 45, bringing fatalities to 2,301.
Free testing sites
La Crosse County Health Department and Wisconsin National Guard testing days are now open to those 5 years or older with or without symptoms of COVID-19. Testing is especially encouraged for those who have frequent contact with others outside of their household, including workers in retail, nursing homes, food service, dentistry, health, education, airline services, mortuary services or emergency services.
Testing days include:
- Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., La Crosse Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. (ongoing)
- Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., DHHS Parking Lot, 421 County Rd R, Black River Falls (ongoing)
- Thursdays, Nov. 12, Dec. 3, times TBA, Vernon County Fair Grounds, 210 Fairgrounds Road, Viroqua
- Thursdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 and Dec. 10, 520 Mill St., Tomah
- Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 and Dec. 5, La Crosse County Highway Shop, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem
Registration is requested at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/ Drive Up Events. Test results are generally available within three to five days. If you do not received your results after 5 days, call the National Guard Testing Hotline at 1-866-419-6988.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
