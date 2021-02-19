La Crosse County reports 22 COVID-19 cases Friday

La Crosse County recorded 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS reported 138 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 13.75%.

The county has averaged 15.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 13.86 on Thursday but down from 19.86 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 12,115, which grows to 12,764 when including probable cases. DHS reported Friday that 241 of those cases are active.

Of Friday’s reported cases, two were children to age 9, four were people ages 10-19, five were people in their 20s, four were in their 30s, one was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, two were in their 70s and two were in their 80s.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate rose Friday, while the 14-day rate dropped slightly. The seven-day rate is at 12.47%, up from 11.33% on Thursday but down from 13.57% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 13.07%, down from 13.30% on Thursday and 17.24% a week ago.

Total positivity dropped to 19.07%, which is down from 19.16% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 75.