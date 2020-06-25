La Crosse County reports 22 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday; total reaches 357

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County continued its upward trend of COVID-19 Thursday, with 22 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus, 16 attributed to people in their 20s.

Of the other new cases, two are men in their 30s, one each are a male and female in their 40s and the others are a female in her 50s and a male in his 60s.

That brings the area’s running total of lab confirmed cases to 357, with 142 considered recovered. Two individuals are currently being hospitalized due to the virus, and there have been no related deaths.

An additional 367 negative tests have been reported since Wednesday for a total of 10,519 countywide.

Statewide, Wisconsin is at 26,227 positive cases and 498,561 negative cases. There have been 3,326 hospitalizations and 766 deaths from COVID-19.

The La Crosse County Health Department is urging residents to practice physical distancing, wear a face covering in public, avoid unessential excursions and wash hands.

Those with any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

