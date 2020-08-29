La Crosse County reports 23 new COVID cases

La Crosse County recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
It is the fifth day in a row with a double-digit increase and third in a row with at least 20 new cases. Total cases for the county are up to 1,156.
The county has averaged 18 new cases per day during the past seven days, a figure that was just above 10 per day on Monday.
Positivity rates are also spiking. Of tests reported Saturday, 71.88% were positive. The positivity rate for tests reported in the past seven days is 15.25%, a number that has more than doubled in the past week, and the 14-day positivity rate is at 10.41%.
Total positivity is at 5.30%, up from 5.21% on Friday. Total deaths remain at one.
