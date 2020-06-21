La Crosse County reports 23 new COVID cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An additional 23 La Crosse County residents have been lab-confirmed with COVID-19, the county’s public health department reported Sunday.

That makes a total of 267 confirmed cases in the county — an increase of 135 cases in the past six days.

A total of 102 are listed as recovered, four are hospitalized, and there have been zero deaths.

A total of 8,998 negative test results for La Crosse County have been reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services — an increase of 14 from Saturday.

In Monroe County, three new cases were reported Sunday. That makes a total of 49 confirmed cases in Monroe.

The new cases are:

A woman in her 60s, mild symptoms

A man in his 90s with mild symptom.

A man in his 70s with severe symptoms, now hospitalized.

One person was a contact of a confirmed case.

The county reports six new recoveries and 19 active cases, two hospitalizations, 27 total recoveries and one death.

In Wisconsin, DHS reported 280 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, raising the total to 24,819.