La Crosse County reports 23 new COVID cases

An additional 23 La Crosse County residents have been lab-confirmed with COVID-19, the county’s public health department reported Sunday.
That makes a total of 267 confirmed cases in the county — an increase of 135 cases in the past six days.
A total of 102 are listed as recovered, four are hospitalized, and there have been zero deaths.
A total of 8,998 negative test results for La Crosse County have been reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services — an increase of 14 from Saturday.
In Monroe County, three new cases were reported Sunday. That makes a total of 49 confirmed cases in Monroe.
The new cases are:
- A woman in her 60s, mild symptoms
- A man in his 90s with mild symptom.
- A man in his 70s with severe symptoms, now hospitalized.
One person was a contact of a confirmed case.
The county reports six new recoveries and 19 active cases, two hospitalizations, 27 total recoveries and one death.
In Wisconsin, DHS reported 280 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, raising the total to 24,819.
There are 3,220 listed as hospitalized and 744 deaths.
The state reports a total of 460,334 negative cases reported by the state.
Wisconsin's daily testing capacity — based on the availability of test supplies and adequate staffing — has grown from 120 available lab tests in early March to 17,668 as of Sunday. The number of actual tests reported on Sunday was 5,771.
As of Friday, Wisconsin was seeing a 14-day downward trajectory in reports of COVID-like cases, but the department is no longer reporting a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period.
According to DHS, 3,220 people have been hospitalized because of the virus as of Sunday. That means at least 13 percent of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the state have been hospitalized. DHS officials said they don't know the hospitalization history of 7,178 people, or 29 percent.
Covid case tracker by state
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
WPR News staff contributed to this report.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.