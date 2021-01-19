La Crosse County reports 24 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, state surpasses 5,500 deaths

La Crosse County recorded 24 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
DHS reported 114 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 17.39%.
The county has averaged 40.71 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 43.29 on Monday and 61.57 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 11,102, which grows to 11,696 when including probable cases.
Of Tuesday’s cases, one was a child to age 9, four were people ages 10-19, one was a person in their 20s, two were in their 30s, four were in their 40s, two were in their 50s, six were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate rose slightly Tuesday, while the 14-day rate dropped. The seven-day rate is at 25.58%, up from 25.48% on Monday but down from 32.02% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 29.11%, down from 30.44% on Monday and 33.60% a week ago.
Total positivity dipped to 18.92%, though that figure is still up from 18.79% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 67.
State data
Another 1,525 cases were confirmed for a running total of 524,402 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,445,399, up 3,556 from Monday.
Hospitalizations rose by 114, with 23,244 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 42 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 5,512.
Upcoming free COVID-19 testing days:
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and 8, La Crosse County Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. N.
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 26, Feb. 9 and 23, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 20, 27 and Feb. 3, Holmen High School, 1001 McHugh Rd.
- 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 22, 29, WisDOT SW Region Office, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 23, 30, County Highway Shop, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem
PCR testing at these sites is open to those 5 and older with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Pre-registration is required https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.